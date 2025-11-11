A Low-Maintenance Shrub That'll Add Gorgeous Flowers To Your Landscaping

So what is it exactly that makes weigela a low-maintenance option for your lawn? Well, as long as weigela has enough space and sunlight and as long as the soil isn't waterlogged, it should grow fairly easily. Weigela can survive in a range of soil types, including clay and sandy ground. The plant also doesn't need a lot of water and can even withstand periods of drought. You should water your shrubs frequently in their first years, but once the root system is established, the plant doesn't require very much moisture.

Unfortunately, you might have to worry about certain pests. Insects like leaf and brown scale, bud eelworms, and capsid bug can burrow into the leaves and stems and cause damage. But one upside is that deer usually avoid this shrub, which might be a relief because deer often wreak havoc on gardens.

Weigela also only requires minimal pruning, which should be done in the early spring. Once a year, you should use some clippers to remove dead branches and cut back about a third of the plant. You probably want to make sure that the shrub doesn't block your porch or windows. The shrub doesn't require a lot of fertilizer, but if you want to add some, it's also best to put it down in the early spring. If this bush isn't right for your property, there are other low-maintenance bushes that might be a good addition to your front yard, and if privacy is an issue, Green Mountain boxwoods are evergreens that grow high quickly.