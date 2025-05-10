The Low-Maintenance Bush That's The Perfect Addition To Your Front Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Easy-care landscaping is a smart choice for novice gardeners seeking fuss-free plants, parents juggling work and childcare, and others who might not have much time for yard upkeep. Incorporating low-maintenance plants into your front yard is a great starting point since it's likely to boost your home's curb appeal. Caper bushes (Capparis spinosa) can enhance this part of your landscape if you live in their preferred growing range, USDA hardiness zones 8 through 10. They will tolerate stony soil, inconsistent watering, and high temperatures as long as they get at least 6 hours of direct sunlight each day. These adaptable shrubs will happily grow in spots other plants won't consider, too, including spaces between rocks and sloped areas with uneven terrain. Plus, caper bushes are rarely bothered by hungry visitors such as rabbits and deer. This means you won't have to spend time or money replacing defoliated plants.

Caper bushes tend to grow 2 to 3 feet high and can extend to a width of 10 feet, though most are a little bit narrower. Since they are evergreens, they'll bring visual appeal to your yard throughout the winter, but they're at their showiest from May through September. That's when their attention-grabbing flowers bloom. Each one has white petals and a profusion of purple stamens that resemble long eyelashes. Some people harvest caper bushes' flower buds, brine them, and use them in savory dishes. If you try this, wear protective clothing because the plants are covered in thorns.