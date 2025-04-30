Clever Tips For Creating A DIY Hummingbird Swing For Your Garden
If you already have the perfect place for a hummingbird swing in your yard, it's easy enough to make one to hang there. Hummingbird swings allow these flittering little birds the opportunity to rest a little before enjoying nectar or heading off to their next destination. Hummingbirds are very active birds and cannot hop on the ground, which means a hanging perch is necessary for them to settle down and rest. Adding a hummingbird swing to your outdoor bird feeder setup is a great way to attract more hummingbirds by adding more value to your yard. This simple DIY will add a bit more whimsy to your garden and hopefully bring along some new feathered friends.
To make a hummingbird swing from scratch, grab just a few items before you get started. You will need either a wooden dowel or a small twig from outside. Aim for this wooden piece to be about 8 inches long at most. You will also need some sturdy, yet malleable, copper wire to form the perfect swing. Also consider grabbing any decorations or accessories you might want to add later to your swing to make it more attractive for hummingbirds. To save money, grab old beads or costume jewelry from a local thrift store.
Making the perfect personalized hummingbird swing
To DIY your hummingbird swing, start with a thicker piece of wire. This copper wire should be fairly thick, between 12 to 18 gauge. Bend it carefully into a U-shape, then attach both ends to your dowel or stick, wrapping the wire tightly around the ends. Make sure that you cut off any sharp bits of wire left over after wrapping it. To finish the swing, use a thinner piece of wire to wrap around the thick wire to add a little contrast and beauty to the swing. Try colored wire to attract more hummingbirds. It's easy to have this hummingbird swing ready for the absolute best time to put out your hummingbird feeder, which depends on your location.
To make your DIY swing the best fit for your garden, make sure to add beads. Decorative beads not only look beautiful twinkling in the sunlight, they also can help attract more hummingbirds to your yard. Using the thinner pieces of wire, you can twist these over the arched wire, wrapping them snugly over each bead to hold it in place. Alternatively, you can use beads with holes and thread them on the thinner wire. Make sure to add bright reds, oranges, and yellows to ensure the hummingbirds take notice. And then don't forget to place your personalized hummingbird swing and other accessories somewhere quiet. You might not realize that things like wind chimes can be a noisy reason why hummingbirds avoid your yard.