Clever Tips For Creating A DIY Hummingbird Swing For Your Garden

If you already have the perfect place for a hummingbird swing in your yard, it's easy enough to make one to hang there. Hummingbird swings allow these flittering little birds the opportunity to rest a little before enjoying nectar or heading off to their next destination. Hummingbirds are very active birds and cannot hop on the ground, which means a hanging perch is necessary for them to settle down and rest. Adding a hummingbird swing to your outdoor bird feeder setup is a great way to attract more hummingbirds by adding more value to your yard. This simple DIY will add a bit more whimsy to your garden and hopefully bring along some new feathered friends.

To make a hummingbird swing from scratch, grab just a few items before you get started. You will need either a wooden dowel or a small twig from outside. Aim for this wooden piece to be about 8 inches long at most. You will also need some sturdy, yet malleable, copper wire to form the perfect swing. Also consider grabbing any decorations or accessories you might want to add later to your swing to make it more attractive for hummingbirds. To save money, grab old beads or costume jewelry from a local thrift store.