How To Fix Your Lawn Mower After Hitting A Rock With It

The next step is to inspect the deck, blade, and spindles for damage. Even if it still runs, damage to any of these components can result in your lawn mower cutting grass unevenly and can eventually lead to engine damage or other serious issues. Visually inspect your mower deck. If it's bent, you can attempt to straighten it with a mallet or by applying steady pressure with a jack and blocks. If it is too severely bent or damaged, you may need to replace the mower deck entirely.

Next, check the blade for any bends, dings, or dents. If the blade is bent, it is usually best to just replace it. However, if it is gouged or nicked, you can usually salvage it by filing down the rough spots and sharpening the mower blade. You will need to remove enough metal while sharpening to get past any damage. You will also need to balance it before reinstalling it on the mower. This is easily done using a simple device like the Oregon Precision Mower Blade Balancer. All you have to do is place the blade on the balancer. If one side sits lower than the other, remove a bit more metal from that side until the blade sits level.

If your mower deck is fitted with belt drive spindles for the blades, check those for damage as well. If they wobble or are visibly bent, then you have a problem. Although they can sometimes be repaired, it's usually best to just replace lawn mower deck spindles if they are damaged. They're relatively inexpensive, and it's typically much easier to replace the entire spindle unit than to try to repair a portion of it.