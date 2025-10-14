Spend A Night Camping Under The Desert Sky At A Unique California Destination

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Any outdoor enthusiast who values unique destinations — and anyone who knows they enjoy wild camping experiences — owes it to themself to spend a night under the stars at the Kelso Dunes. Although hiking is the primary reason visitors come to the area, which is the most popular hiking trail inside Mojave National Preserve, it is possible to camp here, albeit under certain conditions.

For starters, while there are some developed campgrounds within Mojave National Preserve, the area around the Kelso Dunes is dispersed camping only. However, this does not mean you can just pitch your tent or park your RV anywhere: Camping at the trailhead is prohibited. Camping is also allowed only within the established undeveloped campsites, so do not attempt to create your own. Additionally, while there are no fees for these undeveloped sites, they cannot be reserved. Instead, they are divvied out on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is also important to note that, while some of the undeveloped campsites allow RVs, not all of them do. So, it is important to check the preserve's website to identify RV-friendly campsites before your trip. Even those sites that do accommodate RVs have no amenities, however, so be prepared to dry camp if you take your RV to Kelso Dunes. You should also be prepared to bring all of your needed supplies, including firewood, as the preserve is fairly isolated and harvesting firewood here is not allowed. It is also important to practice the principles of Leave No Trace in order to minimize your impact on the ecosystem and ensure you are camping in a responsible and sustainable manner.