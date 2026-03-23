Help Your Tomato Plants Thrive With An Underrated Type Of Fertilizer

While tomatoes are one of of those plants many gardeners love to grow, they do have some rather specific demands. Tomato plants are what are known as heavy feeders and naturally become deficient in nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, so a fertilizer is vital to provide these nutrients. It turns out that bison manure contains generous helpings of these nutrients, as well as calcium, sulfur, and magnesium. If you've only ever used cow manure, you'll find that bison manure serves as a great substitute, and may carry a lower risk of transporting pathogens to your tomato plants. While it's important to note that there isn't much available research to determine whether bison manure works better than cow manure — some research lumps the waste products together or suggests there isn't much difference — you may still find it's a useful way to help raised garden beds thrive. What's more bison, or American buffalo, are indigenous to North America while cattle aren't, so you might consider that aspect.

Like cows, bison are herbivores, but each spends their lives in different environments, so they produce slightly different manures. Even when both animals graze freely, they eat differently: Bison focus on grasses, while cattle like both grasses and wildflowers like clover. In addition, an ecosystem of up to 300 types of insects can inhabit bison patties, with dung beetles playing a key role in breaking down the manure naturally to nourish the soil.

That said, there are a few tips to keep in mind before you use bison manure on your tomatoes. Like cow manure, bison manure is high in nitrogen, which can burn plants if applied directly. It can be high in ammonia in its raw state and may contain weed seeds. So it's best to compost manure with "brown" materials (ironically bison manure is a "green"), stored in a budget-friendly compost bin until it's ready.