The Stylish Roof Choice That'll Make Your Small Patio Feel So Much Bigger
Outdoor living space is an important feature of any home. Beautiful furniture, lovely plants that deter mosquitos like lavender and basil, and outdoor lights are just a few of the decorating elements you can choose to create a beautiful outdoor space. If your patio is on the smaller side, one of the best ways to make it feel bigger is to add a slatted roof. Slatted roofs can be freestanding structures, or they can be attached to the home if preferred. The results are the same: increased living space that feels open and spacious, protection from the elements, and increased property value to boot.
A solid roof is cheaper to install in most cases but will make a small patio feel closed in and even smaller than it is. When you open up your patio space with a slatted roof, you provide the amount of shade you want and weather protection without making people feel like they are in a box. Since your patio will have a lot more light coming through the slats, there is less risk of mildew forming on your furniture, especially if you live in a wetter climate. If you do get any mildew, you can easily clean it with a common household staple of vinegar. Darker areas under solid-roofed porches and patios are prone to wasps building nests, but this is less of a problem with slatted roofs. Because more light gets through the slats it is less appealing to wasps. Being aware of this feature will help you avoid making a huge mistake that will attract wasps.
Benefits of adding a slatted roof to your patio
Adding a slatted roof to your patio offers a wide range of benefits in addition to making the patio feel bigger. Temperature control is a big benefit, especially if you live in a warmer climate. The slatted roof design allows you to create an extended entertainment space for you, your family, and friends that is comfortable especially during the hotter months of the year. Air flows freely through your patio area when the slats are partially to fully open. You can also control the amount of sunlight that comes in, which can keep it cooler in the summertime and warmer in the wintertime. Without that protection from the heat and sun, your patio can be unusable on hot summer days when the sun is beating down.
Slatted roofs are also useful for protecting the patio area from rain. The adjustability of the slats allows you to close them fully when it's raining so you can enjoy your patio even in inclement weather. The durability of slatted roofs is another positive benefit that makes them a great choice. Materials used for slatted roofs include wood, aluminum, or steel, all very long-lasting and mostly maintenance-free. So, once your roof is installed, you can count on it being there for a long time without having to spend time on upkeep. With all these benefits, it is easy to see why adding a slatted roof to your patio can be such a positive experience.