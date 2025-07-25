The Stylish Roof Choice That'll Make Your Small Patio Feel So Much Bigger

Outdoor living space is an important feature of any home. Beautiful furniture, lovely plants that deter mosquitos like lavender and basil, and outdoor lights are just a few of the decorating elements you can choose to create a beautiful outdoor space. If your patio is on the smaller side, one of the best ways to make it feel bigger is to add a slatted roof. Slatted roofs can be freestanding structures, or they can be attached to the home if preferred. The results are the same: increased living space that feels open and spacious, protection from the elements, and increased property value to boot.

A solid roof is cheaper to install in most cases but will make a small patio feel closed in and even smaller than it is. When you open up your patio space with a slatted roof, you provide the amount of shade you want and weather protection without making people feel like they are in a box. Since your patio will have a lot more light coming through the slats, there is less risk of mildew forming on your furniture, especially if you live in a wetter climate. If you do get any mildew, you can easily clean it with a common household staple of vinegar. Darker areas under solid-roofed porches and patios are prone to wasps building nests, but this is less of a problem with slatted roofs. Because more light gets through the slats it is less appealing to wasps. Being aware of this feature will help you avoid making a huge mistake that will attract wasps.