A Creative Pool Noodle DIY That'll Add Privacy To Your Outdoor Space
Even if we love our neighbors, we all feel the need for privacy sometimes. It's nice to be able to close off your outdoor space to the folks next door when you're in the mood for some solitude. Wooden privacy fences can be expensive, depending on the material, and aren't exactly a flexible option. Privacy screens, on the other hand, are an easy, renter-friendly privacy solution for your backyard, balcony, or patio, offering a reprieve from prying eyes that's simple to set up and take down — and a great option for homeowners, too! There are plenty of DIY privacy screen projects out there to experiment with, like a privacy screen using a plumbing staple. If you want privacy and feel like embracing some tropical flair, why not try creating some faux bamboo sticks utilizing a cheap item that you probably already have lying around: pool noodles! You can make these bamboo sticks and use them as a privacy screen.
We love this crafty DIY idea that's been done a few times on social media. In addition to making a great material for privacy screens, a TikToker says it's the perfect prop for tiki decor or a luau. But unlike real bamboo, which you'll want to think twice before planting in your yard, this budget-friendly option brings relaxing style and solitude without the hassle and maintenance.
Here's how to make a faux bamboo privacy screen
For this project, you'll need pool noodles, a knife or razor blade, a heat gun, and some paint. Use your knife or razor blade to create small, evenly spaced indentations around the length of a pool noodle. Then, run a heat gun back and forth over the surface of the noodle to slightly melt the areas along the indented seams. A YouTuber also suggests using the heat gun along the edges of the noodle to create rounded tips similar to bamboo sticks. When the noodle has cooled, cover it with beige or brown-colored paint to mimic the look of bamboo. Try also using a darker color along the recessed areas for a more authentic bamboo look. Repeat this process on multiple pool noodles to have plenty of bamboo poles!
Once you've created your faux-bamboo, you can experiment with a few different methods to utilize it as a privacy screen. You can use zip ties to attach the bamboo to your balcony, railings, trellises, or other existing structures to create a customized privacy screen. Or if you're feeling extra crafty, try attaching the noodles to a large piece of plywood using a staple gun. You can then install a few fence posts and lean the faux bamboo privacy panels against them for some extra privacy whenever you need it.