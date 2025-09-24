A Creative Pool Noodle DIY That'll Add Privacy To Your Outdoor Space

Even if we love our neighbors, we all feel the need for privacy sometimes. It's nice to be able to close off your outdoor space to the folks next door when you're in the mood for some solitude. Wooden privacy fences can be expensive, depending on the material, and aren't exactly a flexible option. Privacy screens, on the other hand, are an easy, renter-friendly privacy solution for your backyard, balcony, or patio, offering a reprieve from prying eyes that's simple to set up and take down — and a great option for homeowners, too! There are plenty of DIY privacy screen projects out there to experiment with, like a privacy screen using a plumbing staple. If you want privacy and feel like embracing some tropical flair, why not try creating some faux bamboo sticks utilizing a cheap item that you probably already have lying around: pool noodles! You can make these bamboo sticks and use them as a privacy screen.

We love this crafty DIY idea that's been done a few times on social media. In addition to making a great material for privacy screens, a TikToker says it's the perfect prop for tiki decor or a luau. But unlike real bamboo, which you'll want to think twice before planting in your yard, this budget-friendly option brings relaxing style and solitude without the hassle and maintenance.