DIY A Stylish Privacy Screen For Your Yard With The Help Of A Plumbing Staple

Certain backyard features can be unsightly. If you're hosting a cookout, you don't want to look directly at the garbage cans or compost bins stashed in a corner or against the house. However it can be costly and time consuming to build a fence to block off these eye sores. You can always purchase privacy screens at your local Lowe's or Walmart, but they may lack the creative flare of something you could build on your own. Instead, consider building your own privacy screen using PVC pipes. It's one of several simple ideas that'll add more privacy to your backyard.

For this project, you'll need an electric sander and a table saw. Then you should acquire a measuring tape and several PVC pipes of varying diameters (you'll probably want larger than the 1/2-inch pipe used in a DIY PVC pipe project to keep pests out of your garden). It's hard to determine how many PVC pipes you'll need before you get started, so expect to make return trips to the store. Pipes from Home Depot sell for about 50 cents to $8 per foot depending on their width. Alternatively, you may have friends or neighbors with extra pipe they no longer need. You'll need two PVC elbow connectors and two tee connectors. You'll also want to purchase four pieces of rebar and a bottle of liquid Gorilla Glue. Avoid using glue that's specifically intended for PVC pipes, because that glue has an overpowering odor that won't be enjoyable to work with for multiple hours.

