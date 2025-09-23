Protect Fruit Trees From Getting Ravaged By Pests With A Simple Clothing Hack

Stained, ripped clothing isn't ideal for donating to other people, but you can put it to good use in your garden. If you're not repurposing it in scarecrows and other garden decor, turn it into protective bags for your fruit trees. The same types of bags that protect growing fruit from wasps can be used to deter birds, squirrels, deer, and other creatures that might make a big dent in your crop. Making these sacks from old fabric keeps valuable materials out of landfills and stretches your gardening budget while safeguarding your fruit.

If you're new to growing fruit trees, you may be surprised how many snackers they attract. Many common backyard birds, including blue jays and house finches, are fond of apples and oranges. Invasive house sparrows will devour pears, peaches, and plums as well. Birds are happy to eat the fruit growing on your trees rather than the fruit you've placed in their feeders. So the harder it is for them to access the ripening bounty, the greater the likelihood that they'll stick to feeder-based food or seek fruit elsewhere.

Paper wasps and yellowjackets also love helping themselves to your orchards, and though squirrels are often portrayed as nut hoarders, they'll nibble apples, plums, and even avocados when given the chance. Many gardeners turn to tree netting to keep wildlife from obliterating their harvests, but it's easy for animals to suffer harm if they get caught in it, as they often do. Fruit bags are essentially small nets that enclose pieces or clusters of fruit. Since they're tied shut, it's hard for wildlife to become trapped.