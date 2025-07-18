Deter Pesky Wasps From Fruit Trees With A Must-Try Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just-picked produce is so flavorful that many gardeners find fruit trees worthwhile to grow at home. Growing your own fruit lets you harvest it when it's perfectly ripe, and if you consume it quickly, it also provides more nutrients than most fruit from the supermarket. That's because vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant levels drop after a piece of fruit is picked. The longer the fruit's journey to the store and its time on display, the lower its nutrient content is likely to be.

But even though many fruit trees can be grown in patio pots as well as gardens, some people avoid them because of wasps. These insects are especially fond of ripe fruit that's high in sugar — peaches and apples, for example. They make harvesting a headache when they descend upon an unsuspecting tree. Thankfully, there are protective bags that can keep wasps from eating your fruit, stinging you while you tend to your trees, and building nests in your garden.

Protecting developing fruit with bags is a wise choice because it doesn't kill wasps and other important pollinators. Instead, it creates a barrier around the fruit that convinces wasps to look elsewhere for a sugar high. The barrier can also keep avian visitors away from your fruit. This eliminates the need for bird netting, which can be dangerous for smaller species. As an added bonus, these bags can prevent bruises, sun scald, and other blemishes on your fruit. They've even been shown to extend the shelf life of certain types of fruit — mangos, for instance. You're most likely to be successful if you choose the right bags for your trees, then use them at the optimal time.