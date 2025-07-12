Repurpose Old Laundry Bags To Easily Protect Plants From Pests

To make your own pest-proof plant covers, look through your old mesh laundry bags, as some mesh has larger holes than others, or may be torn. The great thing about the mesh size in most laundry bags is that it's usually small enough to use as a wildlife netting that's safe for birds or chipmunks that could otherwise become tangled in netting with larger holes. If you can poke your finger through the mesh holes, they're too big to be animal safe for use as garden netting.

The bags with drawstring closures and duffle-like constructed bases are easier to use for plant covers than their zippered, envelope-shaped counterparts because it's far easier to pull the whole thing over a plant or cage, and then gather the bag around the base of a plant or plant pot using the drawstrings. While damaged mesh laundry bag with gaping holes won't help much to protect your plants, you can still put them to good use: Stitch them up, or salvage useful sections to cover small plants.

One important caveat: Don't use these bags before plants have been fully pollinated, or you won't get flowers, fruits, or vegetables. Once these are set, however, you can even bag individual fruits to protect them from birds.

If the plant is sturdy, such as a sunflower in a pot, simply placing the mesh bag over it and tugging the drawstrings closed is perfect. For larger plants without sturdy stalks, place a tomato cage or bamboo stakes around the plant to support an enclosed mesh tent. If insects are a problem all around your garden, you're going to need more than mesh bags: Add these plants to naturally help repel pests.