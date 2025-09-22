Repurpose These Common Pieces Of Trash For Adorable Garden Decor
Many households send significant amounts of plastic and Styrofoam to landfills. Unfortunately, neither of these materials breaks down within a human being's lifetime. Avoiding Styrofoam plates and single-use plastic bottles is a good start, but sometimes this just isn't feasible. Other times, plastic and Styrofoam arrive by surprise — as the padding inside cardboard shipping boxes, for instance. In situations like these, reusing non-biodegradable materials may be the most eco-friendly option. Thinking of them as art supplies can help.
Many household objects are easy to repurpose as garden decor, particularly if they're made of these weather-resistant materials. For instance, you can turn old scrap wood into cute DIY garden signs. When your repurposed materials start to fall apart, retire them to a trash can or recycling bin.
If you've got a soft spot for flowers, as many gardeners do, DIY floral decor may be a good fit for your yard. It also makes a nice gift for loved ones who appreciate blooming landscapes and homemade tokens of appreciation. Whether you're an experienced crafter or an absolute beginner, you can build big, cheerful flowers from leftover pieces of Styrofoam, long scraps of wood, and plastic cups or bottles. For this project, you'll need tools for cutting the materials, as well as glue and paint that are suitable for outdoor use. DecoArt's 24-pack outdoor paint gives you lots of options, plus it's low odor and weatherproof. As far as glue that can withstand the outdoors, WeldBond non-toxic wood glue works well and offers water resistance.
Making giant flowers from plastic and Styrofoam scraps
There are several ways to transform Styrofoam and plastic scraps into charming flower decor for your garden. One of the simplest involves reusing an existing Styrofoam ball or cutting a block of this material into a sphere. This will form the center, or pistil, of an oversized flower you'll never need to water or fertilize. If you don't have a large, round piece of Styrofoam, stick smaller pieces together to make a circular disc or sphere for the pistil. Then, push a wooden dowel into the pistil to make a sturdy stem. If you don't have a dowel, you can substitute a branch, an old yardstick, or a stake made of wood or metal. You could even repurpose a broomstick handle or another long, thin piece of wood or plastic. If you opt for wood, coat it with a waterproof sealant that will keep it from rotting in wet conditions.
Your next step is creating petals for your flower. Cut several single-use water bottles or plastic cups into long pieces. Stick them to the Styrofoam ball with the adhesive you rounded up earlier. After that, paint your flower to give it a pop of color. Want your creation to have an extra layer of visual appeal? Cover the Styrofoam or petals in glow-in-the-dark paint so the flower will light up at night. The Artecho Glow-in-the-Dark Indoor/Outdoor Paint is one option to consider for incorporating luminescence. If you're lucky, the glow might even attract a few fireflies in search of friends. If you're looking for more trash DIY projects, you can always turn old milk jugs into squirrel-deterring owl decoys.