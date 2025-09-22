Repurpose These Common Pieces Of Trash For Adorable Garden Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many households send significant amounts of plastic and Styrofoam to landfills. Unfortunately, neither of these materials breaks down within a human being's lifetime. Avoiding Styrofoam plates and single-use plastic bottles is a good start, but sometimes this just isn't feasible. Other times, plastic and Styrofoam arrive by surprise — as the padding inside cardboard shipping boxes, for instance. In situations like these, reusing non-biodegradable materials may be the most eco-friendly option. Thinking of them as art supplies can help.

Many household objects are easy to repurpose as garden decor, particularly if they're made of these weather-resistant materials. For instance, you can turn old scrap wood into cute DIY garden signs. When your repurposed materials start to fall apart, retire them to a trash can or recycling bin.

If you've got a soft spot for flowers, as many gardeners do, DIY floral decor may be a good fit for your yard. It also makes a nice gift for loved ones who appreciate blooming landscapes and homemade tokens of appreciation. Whether you're an experienced crafter or an absolute beginner, you can build big, cheerful flowers from leftover pieces of Styrofoam, long scraps of wood, and plastic cups or bottles. For this project, you'll need tools for cutting the materials, as well as glue and paint that are suitable for outdoor use. DecoArt's 24-pack outdoor paint gives you lots of options, plus it's low odor and weatherproof. As far as glue that can withstand the outdoors, WeldBond non-toxic wood glue works well and offers water resistance.