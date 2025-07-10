Craft A Cute DIY Garden Sign With The Help Of Old Scrap Wood
Have you stumbled across an eye-catching piece of wood you can't bear to part with? Maybe you found it while shopping for your next home improvement project, or perhaps it's leftover from a previous renovation. Regardless of how you acquired it, one thing's for certain: You don't want to see it end up in the trash. Luckily, you can give new life to an old piece of scrap wood by making an easy DIY garden sign that adds personality to your low-maintenance backyard oasis.
This project is just one of many that you can do with Dollar Tree supplies. In fact, if you've previously upgraded a Dollar Tree planter with DIY appliques, then you already have many of the tools you need on hand. In all, to create your own DIY garden sign using old scrap wood, you need a hot glue gun, jute cord, scissors, and any accessories you want to add. TikTok user @blumenparadiesmichaela shared an interesting take on this garden project, using a simple wreath and a metal bucket of flowers to elevate the wooden sign.
How to create a DIY garden sign out of repurposed wood
@blumenparadiesmichaela
Diy🌸#dekoselbstgemacht #gartendeko #easydiyproject #diyproject #floraldesign #easydiy #muttertagsgeschenk♬ Love Of My Life - Metrow Ar
The goal of this project is to create a sign that blends seamlessly into your current garden style while remaining attention-grabbing. As a result, the first step is planning out your design. Feel free to follow your preferences and customize the sign to welcome guests or share another mantra.
Once you've figured out a design, the next step is to create it using hot glue and jute cord. Start by drawing out your letters or shapes using the hot glue. Then, before the glue dries, press the jute cord into place and cut it. Scissors or shears can work here, as can a box cutter — just make sure to practice proper safety techniques when using sharp objects in or out of the garden.
Repeat these steps until you bring your vision to life. If you have space, this can be a great time to add any extra accessories. If you used hot glue and molding to create DIY appliques, you can attach those to your repurposed wood garden sign at the end. Fake flowers and other elements can complete the look. When you're done, the last step is finding the perfect place to display your sign. This project is a great budget-friendly and eco-savvy way to repurpose household staples into easy garden decor.