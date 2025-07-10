Craft A Cute DIY Garden Sign With The Help Of Old Scrap Wood

Have you stumbled across an eye-catching piece of wood you can't bear to part with? Maybe you found it while shopping for your next home improvement project, or perhaps it's leftover from a previous renovation. Regardless of how you acquired it, one thing's for certain: You don't want to see it end up in the trash. Luckily, you can give new life to an old piece of scrap wood by making an easy DIY garden sign that adds personality to your low-maintenance backyard oasis.

This project is just one of many that you can do with Dollar Tree supplies. In fact, if you've previously upgraded a Dollar Tree planter with DIY appliques, then you already have many of the tools you need on hand. In all, to create your own DIY garden sign using old scrap wood, you need a hot glue gun, jute cord, scissors, and any accessories you want to add. TikTok user @blumenparadiesmichaela shared an interesting take on this garden project, using a simple wreath and a metal bucket of flowers to elevate the wooden sign.