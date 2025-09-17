A Fast-Growing, White-Blooming Perennial Ground Cover That'll Thrive Under Your Trees

Sweet woodruff is a shade-loving workhorse. Each spring, its carpet of deep green foliage is dotted with tiny, star-like white flowers that brighten up even the darkest corners. But it's not just about the looks. The foliage and flowers release a sweet, grassy, vanilla-like fragrance that gardeners often compare to a sun-dried meadow, adding an extra sensory layer to your landscape. Reaching only 6 to 12 inches tall and spreading 12 to 24 inches wide, sweet woodruff stays low and tidy while covering a lot of ground. It's hardy in zones 4 to 9 and doesn't demand sunlight the way many lawn grasses do, making it a perfect alternative in those stubborn spots bare beneath trees or shrubs. It is also one of the few plants that is insusceptible to the toxic juglone chemical released by black walnut trees, making it a great choice to plant alongside them.

What makes sweet woodruff even more lovable is its versatility. It thrives in cottage gardens, rock gardens, along shady paths, or even weaving between stepping stones, adding a touch of softness. Because it spreads quickly, it's also great for naturalizing areas, filling in slopes, or creating erosion control without the hassle of constant maintenance. Better yet, it's resistant to deer and rabbits, so your new carpet of green won't become an unintended buffet.

Gardeners also enjoy its dried flowers and foliage for craft projects or fragrant sachets, proving that this ground cover works just as well indoors as it does outdoors. Easy to grow, low-maintenance, and undeniably charming, sweet woodruff is a filler plant that can elevate any shade garden into something special. Use these top tips for successfully planting ground covers in your yard.