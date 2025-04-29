Keep Your Lawn Weed-Free With This Low-Maintenance Grass Alternative

For most, the battle against lawn weeds is ongoing and annoying. Despite regular mowing, fertilization, and herbicide treatments, invasive plants tend to push through. The reason is that turf grass, though pleasing to the eye, doesn't necessarily crowd out aggressive plants. Much effort is put into cultivating something that inherently doesn't have robust weed-suppressing qualities. In a nutshell, grass isn't your best friend if a weed-free lawn is the objective.

It can be difficult to choose the best ground cover for your garden, but sweet woodruff (Galium odorata) has a surprising advantage. Not typically considered in the same category as turf, it has what ordinary grass does not: low-spreading, thick leafing that naturally crowds out weeds. It's typically dismissed because it's more notoriously recognized as a shade ground cover, but that's exactly the secret to its individuality. Where the grass typically can't hack it in shaded areas, sweet woodruff comes in (in USDA zones 4-8) — and it does so without begging for constant attention.

In addition, the roots form a dense mat close to the soil surface. This effectively denies weed seeds from getting any light. The physical barrier reduces the need for chemical herbicides. And once established, it discourages even the most determined dandelions from taking hold. Another thing that makes sweet woodruff stand out is that it is an early spring grower. It gets a jump-start on some of the weeds and claims its territory early. This ground cover can also be more effective than mulch in some circumstances.

