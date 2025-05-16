Our Top Tips For Successfully Planting Ground Cover In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe you're struggling to grow grass in shady areas or want to create a no-mow yard. Whatever your motivation, if you're ready to plant ground cover in your outdoor space, there are steps you should take to ensure those new plants survive and thrive. While part of the appeal to ground cover plants is minimal maintenance, a bit of work is required on the front end. Assessing and preparing the site, picking the right plants, and planting with care will up your odds for success.

Advertisement

Before you start plugging plants in the ground, you should do a bit of planning. Assess the site — whether the full yard or a small bed. Beyond just determining the overall size and dimensions of the area, look at the qualities such as the type of soil and its pH. You should also determine how well the area drains and how much sun and shade it gets throughout the day.

Once you determine a list of plants that will thrive in your outdoor area, you need to decide which specific types of plants you want and how many you'll need. Much of this is about how you want the space to look. Clumping plants tend to grow larger over time but do not completely cover the ground. Carpeting plants will quickly spread for complete coverage. Of course, there are a variety of plants within each of those categories. Now map out how many plants you will need. For carpeting plants, a good rule is to plant them 1 foot apart. For clumpers, you need to research the mature size of each plant, which will dictate the distance from other plants.

Advertisement