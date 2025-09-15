Repurpose An Empty Candy Tube From A Past Holiday For A Simple Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If a yard teeming with hummingbirds sounds like a delightful fairy tale come to life, making feeders for these pixie-like creatures is likely to bring you joy. There are numerous ways to make nectar stations by upcycling single-use food-and-drink packaging. For example, you can turn a soy sauce bottle into a hummingbird feeder with just a few simple steps. An equally easy alternative involves a plastic candy tube, the kind that often holds small chocolate treats. They're easy to find near holidays, and you may even have one in your kitchen if you've celebrated a special day recently. If you don't have one of these candy tubes handy, you might find one for next to nothing at a post-holiday clearance sale. These delicate birds seem to love this style of hanging feeder because it gives them somewhere to perch, much like a DIY hummingbird swing.

To craft this hummingbird feeder, you'll need at least one clean, empty plastic candy tube, including any caps that came with it. Select a tube with red pieces if you can, since this color is good at attracting hummingbirds. Locate a tool for creating holes with smooth edges — such as a heated nail or soldering iron — and rustproof wire like this Simba Steel Galvanized Wire. Also, find twine or another type of string that won't disintegrate quickly when exposed to rain and sunlight. You'll also need a small piece of sponge. Last but not least, round up some yellow paint that's non-toxic and suitable for outdoor use. This FolkArt Outdoor Acrylic Paint on Amazon is a good option.