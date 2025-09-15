Repurpose An Empty Candy Tube From A Past Holiday For A Simple Bird Feeder
If a yard teeming with hummingbirds sounds like a delightful fairy tale come to life, making feeders for these pixie-like creatures is likely to bring you joy. There are numerous ways to make nectar stations by upcycling single-use food-and-drink packaging. For example, you can turn a soy sauce bottle into a hummingbird feeder with just a few simple steps. An equally easy alternative involves a plastic candy tube, the kind that often holds small chocolate treats. They're easy to find near holidays, and you may even have one in your kitchen if you've celebrated a special day recently. If you don't have one of these candy tubes handy, you might find one for next to nothing at a post-holiday clearance sale. These delicate birds seem to love this style of hanging feeder because it gives them somewhere to perch, much like a DIY hummingbird swing.
To craft this hummingbird feeder, you'll need at least one clean, empty plastic candy tube, including any caps that came with it. Select a tube with red pieces if you can, since this color is good at attracting hummingbirds. Locate a tool for creating holes with smooth edges — such as a heated nail or soldering iron — and rustproof wire like this Simba Steel Galvanized Wire. Also, find twine or another type of string that won't disintegrate quickly when exposed to rain and sunlight. You'll also need a small piece of sponge. Last but not least, round up some yellow paint that's non-toxic and suitable for outdoor use. This FolkArt Outdoor Acrylic Paint on Amazon is a good option.
How to make a candy-tube hummingbird feeder
Begin assembling your swing-style hummingbird feeder by attaching twine to the candy tube. If the tube has flat caps on both ends, tie one end of your twine roll to one end of the tube with a strong knot. Cut the twine, leaving a long tail, and then tie its end to the other end of the tube. If your candy container has one large, decorative cap, you may be able to guide twine through it for added stability. YouTube channel Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy shows how to do this.
Your next step is adding tube holes that the hummingbirds will use to access nectar. They can be quite small since hummingbirds have narrow beaks. Create a line of holes along the tube, leaving at least an inch between each and an inch from the nearest cap. At this point, your tube will look a bit like a flute. Choose one of the holes closest to a cap, enlarge it enough to insert a funnel tip, and whittle down your sponge snippet to make a cork-like stopper that prevents nectar from spilling out and insects from crawling in. Then, paint yellow flower petals around the other holes.
If you want the petals to be raised rather than flat, use a permanent, non-toxic puffy paint. The Playkidiz 3-D Fabric Paint has two shades of hummingbird-attracting yellow. Or, reuse the flower-shaped feeding ports from an old hummingbird feeder to make the beak holes stand out. Finally, fill the tube with homemade hummingbird nectar, hang it level, and wait for your avian visitors to arrive.