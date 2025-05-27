The Easy DIY That'll Turn Your Empty Soy Sauce Bottle Into A Hummingbird Feeder

To make a hummingbird feeder, you'll need a way to hang it upside down. Making a spiral out of sturdy wire is a speedy solution that looks good against the glass bottle. Copper wire bends easily and won't rust, or use a vinyl-coated thick wire such as steel clothesline wire. Cut a piece of wire 28 inches long with needle-nose pliers, then make a tight loop at each cut end to ensure no sharp edges are exposed. Hold the bottle upside down, then grab one end of the wire so it sticks out horizontally several inches from the bottle to make a perch. Wrap the remaining wire in several loops corkscrew-style around the neck and body of the bottle, leaving a few inches of wire above the bottle to hang it. Curl the top inch or so of the wire into a hook, then test it by hanging it from a plant hanger or hook, making adjustments as needed so the bottle hangs properly. Once you're happy with it, it's ready for use.

A hummingbird feeder needs nectar, which is just sugar water. Make nectar by mixing 1/4 cup refined white sugar and 1 cup boiling water, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Do not add red dye; the Audubon Society notes that dye isn't necessary and may even harm birds. Allow the nectar to cool, then pour it into your homemade feeder. Replace the spout cap on the feeder, then decide where to hang the hummingbird feeder. Make sure there are trees or shrubs nearby, as hummingbirds need a safe place to rest when they're not feeding. Choose a location with at least partial shade, otherwise the nectar may quickly spoil or ferment. A nearby water feature helps them stay cool and hydrated. Enjoy the view!

