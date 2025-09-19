What To Do If Your Clothes Smell Like Food While Camping In Bear Country

Camping is a great way to surround yourself with nature, and that includes wildlife. While bear attacks are rare, the key to keeping it that way is being cautious and prepared when camping in bear country. The biggest risk comes from bears that have learned to associate humans with free food. Bears have a strong sense of smell, and they can do serious damage in the pursuit of a meal. You don't want to get between a bear and its snack, and you certainly don't want to smell like a snack yourself.

If you've been cooking foods with a strong smell, especially meat or fish, then it's likely your clothes will have absorbed some of the scent. Changing your clothes before going to sleep is the safest option. Put on something fresh and store your old clothes in the same place you store your food and cooking utensils. A bear-proof container or a suspended bag are the best options, and be sure to keep the storage away from your tent. You should also avoid cooking near your tent or upwind of it, as the smells can also be absorbed into the tent itself. While there are some ways to cook food without a campfire, which can limit the amount of smoke, smells from food and spills can still be a problem, so choose a suitable cooking spot and change your clothes to be safe.