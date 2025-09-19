What To Do If Your Clothes Smell Like Food While Camping In Bear Country
Camping is a great way to surround yourself with nature, and that includes wildlife. While bear attacks are rare, the key to keeping it that way is being cautious and prepared when camping in bear country. The biggest risk comes from bears that have learned to associate humans with free food. Bears have a strong sense of smell, and they can do serious damage in the pursuit of a meal. You don't want to get between a bear and its snack, and you certainly don't want to smell like a snack yourself.
If you've been cooking foods with a strong smell, especially meat or fish, then it's likely your clothes will have absorbed some of the scent. Changing your clothes before going to sleep is the safest option. Put on something fresh and store your old clothes in the same place you store your food and cooking utensils. A bear-proof container or a suspended bag are the best options, and be sure to keep the storage away from your tent. You should also avoid cooking near your tent or upwind of it, as the smells can also be absorbed into the tent itself. While there are some ways to cook food without a campfire, which can limit the amount of smoke, smells from food and spills can still be a problem, so choose a suitable cooking spot and change your clothes to be safe.
Other ways to safe while in bear country
Choose a campsite that is open, not one that is heavily forested. Avoid areas that show signs of bear activity or already contain strong smells, such as dead animals or food scraps left by previous campers. Bears may or may not have already been drawn to the area, but it's better to be safe than sorry.
Bears are sometimes drawn to citronella, a common mosquito repellent. When camping where bears may live, you may want to switch to a scentless pest control method like mosquito netting. If you're camping in a state or national park, you should stop by a visitor's center and ask a park ranger if there are any bear sightings you need to know about. A park ranger may also approach you while you're hiking or setting up camp.
Creating a DIY perimeter alarm can help you avoid being surprised by a bear in the middle of the night, but you should still know what to do if a bear enters your camp. Stay calm and don't run. Running sends the signal that you are prey, and the bear might chase you. Instead, slowly and calmly stand up, lift your arms so you appear big, and make noise. Back away slowly. Don't worry if the bear stands up; that's not a sign of aggression. If it starts to follow you, stop moving. Get louder, wave your arms, and throw things to scare it away. Defend yourself with bear spray or any other means necessary if a black bear attacks you. If it's a grizzly bear, however, you should play dead.