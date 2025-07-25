We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Campfire cooking has been around for millennia, long before what we know as recreational camping even existed. While many campers still cling to their favorite campfire cooking methods, there is an ever-growing reason to come up with creative ways to cook and heat up meals without a campfire. Luckily, modern-day campers have plenty of options beyond the campfire, including an array of portable stoves, grills, and even self-heating meals.

Although campfire cooking is the traditional way to prepare meals when spending nights afield, there are actually a myriad of reasons why campers are seeking alternative methods. For one, limiting or eliminating campfires is a cornerstone of sustainable camping practices. Campfires are also one of the primary causes of wildfires. This has resulted in campfires being banned in a number of parks and campgrounds. Additional temporary bans are also often issued when various areas are in a drought and under a burn ban. Beyond that, issues such shortage of available firewoods, a camper's time constraints, and rainy or wet conditions can make campfire cooking impractical.

In some areas where campfires are banned, grills and barbecue pits are allowed, although you may still be restricted to using the grills provided by the campground. Even in areas where no burn ban or campfire restrictions exist, portable grills are still often a convenient option to cooking over a live campfire. The wire grate on grills are easy for placing food and pots and pans, while confining the fire at the same time. Following the leave no trace principles, be sure to completely extinguish your grill and don't dump any residual coals and food on the ground.