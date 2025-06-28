Why Park Rangers May Approach You While Preparing For Your Hike

Hard-working park rangers are an essential part of our national and state parks and forest lands, maintaining public health and safety and sharing their knowledge about the natural wonders that you're keen to visit. So as you embark on your next hike, don't be afraid if you see a uniformed ranger walking your way. National Park Service Spokesperson Cynthia Hernandez spoke exclusively with Outdoor Guide to share some of the key reasons a park ranger might talk to you on the trail.

Advertisement

"It's not uncommon for park rangers to approach visitors to see if they have any questions, need help, or want some advice. Park rangers are there to help!" Hernandez says. Heat waves, the threat of flash flooding, and the rare but present threat of dangerous wild animals all pose risks to anyone visiting natural places, and park rangers have the skinny on what to expect the day you arrive. "A park ranger might approach you if they notice that you don't have a water bottle, or they just want to check that you know where you're going and are prepared. They might also tell you about the weather or any active wildlife they've seen recently, or simply wish you a good hike," Hernandez says.