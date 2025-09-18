DIY A Tiered Flower Planter With Repurposed Fruit Baskets
Do you have a fruit basket sitting around unused? Having a fruit basket on hand can be helpful for storing and displaying your produce, but if you're downsizing on counter clutter, you may be on the hunt for an alternative. Fortunately, with this resourceful DIY, that fruit basket that you no longer use doesn't have to end up in the trash. Instead, you can add it to the list of items that can be repurposed into garden decor.
Depending on the design of your fruit basket, you can easily transform it into a tiered planter with just a few upgrades. Or, if you're looking for must-have garden gadgets on a budget, you can shop around a variety of stores to find the perfect fruit basket for this project without needing to invest in a store-bought planter. Instagram content creator @coastal_homestead shows off just how easy this project is with a fruit basket they purchased.
If you want to recreate this look, you only need two supplies aside from your flowers and soil: a wire tiered fruit basket like the Regal Trunk & Co basket and hanging-basket liners. Given the size of these baskets, you'll want to opt for plants that can handle shallow planters. Luckily, many shade-loving plants that do well in hanging baskets, such as wishbone flowers, also work nicely here. You can also create a DIY tiered hanging planter with a similar look using an existing hanging basket and plastic nursery pots.
How to make a tiered planter using a fruit basket
Overall, this project is beginner-friendly and can be completed in a single afternoon. However, before you can dive into the process of adding your liner to your tiered fruit basket and then planting your flowers, you'll need to pick the right liner.
Choosing the right liner for this project is similar to selecting one for your hanging baskets. Look for a liner that balances water retention and drainage — enough to keep plants hydrated without causing pooling or stagnation. You also want to choose one that's durable. Even if you plan on using this planter indoors away from the elements, your liners will be exposed to soil, possibly fertilizer, and regular watering, and the last thing you want is for it to split and spill your soil and flowers everywhere. Overall, coconut coir, sphagnum moss, and felt liners are all popular choices, each with its own pros and cons.
Once you pick the right liner, all that's left for this DIY is to assemble your planter. Simply place your liner into the baskets and add your soil medium. Certain liners may require some additional steps, but they are all very simple. The type of soil you choose will depend on the plants you want to add. Just like with raised garden beds, you can create healthy soil with the right blend of topsoil and compost based on your plants' needs.