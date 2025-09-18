DIY A Tiered Flower Planter With Repurposed Fruit Baskets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you have a fruit basket sitting around unused? Having a fruit basket on hand can be helpful for storing and displaying your produce, but if you're downsizing on counter clutter, you may be on the hunt for an alternative. Fortunately, with this resourceful DIY, that fruit basket that you no longer use doesn't have to end up in the trash. Instead, you can add it to the list of items that can be repurposed into garden decor.

Depending on the design of your fruit basket, you can easily transform it into a tiered planter with just a few upgrades. Or, if you're looking for must-have garden gadgets on a budget, you can shop around a variety of stores to find the perfect fruit basket for this project without needing to invest in a store-bought planter. Instagram content creator @coastal_homestead shows off just how easy this project is with a fruit basket they purchased.

If you want to recreate this look, you only need two supplies aside from your flowers and soil: a wire tiered fruit basket like the Regal Trunk & Co basket and hanging-basket liners. Given the size of these baskets, you'll want to opt for plants that can handle shallow planters. Luckily, many shade-loving plants that do well in hanging baskets, such as wishbone flowers, also work nicely here. You can also create a DIY tiered hanging planter with a similar look using an existing hanging basket and plastic nursery pots.