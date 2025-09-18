What To Consider Before Using Synthetic Oil In Your Lawn Mower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regardless of the size of your yard or how many hours you mow per week, regularly changing your motor oil is a simple way to extend the life of your lawn mower. While the general rule is to change your oil after every 50 hours of run time, there is a question of what type of oil you should use – conventional or synthetic. There are pros and cons to each, including cost, longevity, and performance, as well as environmental impact. Each of those things should be considered before choosing to use synthetic oil in your lawn mower.

Before diving into those deciding factors, it is important to understand what synthetic oil is and how it differs from conventional motor oil. Conventional oil is essentially refined crude oil, the fossil fuel that has been extracted from the ground for human use for over a century. Synthetic oil, on the other hand, is a lab creation. Some synthetic oils actually use a modified petroleum base, while others are completely created from non-petroleum materials.

No matter how they are made, synthetic oils are typically considered more environmentally friendly partly because they rely on little or no petroleum, although the chemicals contained within synthetic motor oil are equally as damaging to the environment. However, the big nod in favor of synthetic oil regarding the environment is that it lasts longer and vaporizes more slowly than conventional oil.