What To Know About The Battery Life On Ryobi's Electric Zero Turn Mowers
Many homeowners have found themselves in a position where they are facing a little too much lawn and not enough time to battle it out using just a hand mower. It is for this reason that zero-turn sit on top mowers have become increasingly popular, with the market projected to grow by nearly seven percent compared to previous years. Ryobi's electric zero turn mowers will contribute to that growth as people regard them as some of the top-rated mowers on the market. However, even with this significant growth, several factors should be considered before determining if a new zero-turn mower is right for you. Knowing your needs is especially crucial when deciding between the 80V HP (High Performance) models of zero-turn electric ride-on top mowers offered by Ryobi.
Ryobi offers three different 80-volt HP models, related to different deck sizes, equivalent horsepower, and of course price points. The models are available with 30-inch, 42-inch, and 54-inch decks with respective equivalent cutting power of 28, 31, and 42 hp. Each model has its own charge time and range specifications. All mowers utilize a Ryobi 80V system, employing lithium-ion batteries. The battery life on each mower varies by model, with higher horsepower models typically equipped with battery ports for additional 40V batteries to extend the range of the mower on each charge. It seems, however, that these additional batteries do not always equate to the promised longer mowing ranges.
Of course, there are other issues beyond battery life to take into consideration, like the quality of a mower's parts and the contours of your lawn. Even with the range and ability of these mowers, it is important to understand their limits, as off-camber yards may be better suited for push mowers.
Determining which Ryobi 80V HP zero-turn mower is right for you
The Ryobi 80V HP zero-turn mowers are each designed for different needs and price points, with the primary differences being size, power, battery life, and charge cycle. Many complaints around the mowers seem to focus on battery life.
The 54-inch deck mower (4.0 stars with 85 reviews at press time) has the highest charge and ultimately the longest estimated battery life. The company touts a 4-acre mow on one five-hour charge cycle. However, one reviewer said, "Ryobi says it will mow 4 acres. I have level, 2.5 acres, and it takes me 3 days to mow less than 1/2 of the property." Apparently, some 40V batteries can defect and not charge, an issue reviewers say Ryobi replaces under warranty.
For those with smaller yards, the higher-rated 42-inch deck mower (4.2 stars with 110 reviews) is a more suitable option. Owners of the mower, which doesn't use the additional 40V batteries, have great things to say about the range. One positive reviewer recounted how they used to split their 1 acre lawn up into two, two-hour days. "Now I can do the whole yard in half an hour, more importantly, it's fun to cut the grass." However, another reviewer said the "batteries do not last long," and to plan on purchasing "a $900 battery every two years."
Highest rated of all three is the 46-inch mower (4.4 stars with 24 reviews). Most reviewers praise the machine's rapid charge rate ("under 2 hours if battery is really low" reads one). However, one reviewer reported "batteries were a problem and Ryobi replaced all 4 but then the charger stopped working. Ryobi replaced the charger. Now working well although battery indicator seems off."