What To Know About The Battery Life On Ryobi's Electric Zero Turn Mowers

Many homeowners have found themselves in a position where they are facing a little too much lawn and not enough time to battle it out using just a hand mower. It is for this reason that zero-turn sit on top mowers have become increasingly popular, with the market projected to grow by nearly seven percent compared to previous years. Ryobi's electric zero turn mowers will contribute to that growth as people regard them as some of the top-rated mowers on the market. However, even with this significant growth, several factors should be considered before determining if a new zero-turn mower is right for you. Knowing your needs is especially crucial when deciding between the 80V HP (High Performance) models of zero-turn electric ride-on top mowers offered by Ryobi.

Ryobi offers three different 80-volt HP models, related to different deck sizes, equivalent horsepower, and of course price points. The models are available with 30-inch, 42-inch, and 54-inch decks with respective equivalent cutting power of 28, 31, and 42 hp. Each model has its own charge time and range specifications. All mowers utilize a Ryobi 80V system, employing lithium-ion batteries. The battery life on each mower varies by model, with higher horsepower models typically equipped with battery ports for additional 40V batteries to extend the range of the mower on each charge. It seems, however, that these additional batteries do not always equate to the promised longer mowing ranges.

Of course, there are other issues beyond battery life to take into consideration, like the quality of a mower's parts and the contours of your lawn. Even with the range and ability of these mowers, it is important to understand their limits, as off-camber yards may be better suited for push mowers.