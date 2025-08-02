Top-Rated Riding Lawn Mowers To Consider For Your Yard
If you're a homeowner with a yard to take care of, you may be tired of lugging around your bulky push mower every weekend. While purchasing a riding mower seems like a no-brainer for many home landscapers, it can be an exceptionally pricey endeavor. Choosing the right riding mower for your lawn is more than a purchase — it's an investment that, with proper care, can last for hundreds of mowing hours. Since there's so much pressure behind choosing the perfect lawn mower for your grass type, we've compiled a few of our top-rated favorites and weighed out some key pros and cons of each.
Before diving in, it's important to consider exactly what your needs are. Many homeowners simply need something that will keep the grass at a manageable length and make the yard look tidy and clean. Others may need extra horsepower to easily navigate hilly terrain with their riding mower. Certain brands also offer myriad add-ons and special features, such as a trailer hitch, tight turn radius, various transmission types, and even cup holders for those who enjoy landscaping in luxury. No matter what your specific requirements are, be sure to read ahead as we outline a few of the best all-around options on the market.
The best gas riding mower
If you're looking for top-of-the-line machines, and money is no object, there are some models that simply can't be ignored. Let's start by addressing the best gas-powered model, the Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro LT. This easy-to-use riding mower is as simple to handle as it is effective, offering a cutting width of 42, 46, 50, or 54 inches, depending on your preferred model. The most highly rated version of this Cub Cadet mower is the 24-horsepower edition, which boasts 725cc of high-performance power, making it the best for tackling hilly terrain. The mower touts a simple automatic transmission, allowing you to control the torque by leaning on the gas pedal, and sits comfortably so that you can lock in for a long ride across multiple acres of grass.
With 12 cutting height positions, a 16-inch turning radius, and a myriad of optional multi-season attachments, the Cub Cadet XT1 mower is an ideal choice, even at a price point of just over $3,500 at Home Depot. If that price is out of your budget, consider the Murray MT100 E1350 series, which boasts similarly glowing reviews, minus many of the bells and whistles. This manual gas-powered alternative clocks in at under $2,000, making it one of the most inexpensive riding mowers you can purchase brand new. To save even more money, you could try purchasing a used model, which range in price between $575 to $1000, depending on its condition. Buying used could also incur unexpected repair fees.
The best electric riding mower
If you're looking to steer away from gas-powered riding mowers, you can't go wrong with the battery-operated Ryobi 80V HP Brushless Zero Turn mower. This high-end landscaping tool sells for a whopping $6,999 at Home Depot, though the price is well worth it when you factor in the longevity, usefulness, and brand appeal of Ryobi. It can mow up to 2–3 acres on a single charge, depending on conditions, with additional batteries included for extended use. Key features include power equivalent to a 31–42 horsepower gas engine, low-maintenance design, and compatibility with Ryobi's 80V system. Cross-cut blades offer a perfectly manicured yard, while the device itself quickly hooks up to the Ryobi Riding Mower app so you can monitor battery life, runtime, and blade speed as you work.
Though many landscapers are still split on the merits of gas vs. electric lawn mowers, this model showcases exactly why battery-operated lawn equipment might be the way of the future. The Ryobi model boasts a quiet, easy to use frame, a simple recharging process, and an LCD screen that just might make it a bit easier to get your children involved in the yard work. Some users have reported that the wheels slip a bit when going uphill in the rain, though this same critique can be easily levied at most compact sedans. With an estimated top speed of 8 miles per hour, you'll likely find that this Ryobi electric is perfectly capable of properly caring for your lawn no matter the season.