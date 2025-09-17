Why You Should Consider Building Garden Beds During Winter

When the fall harvest is complete and the air turns cold, gardeners are usually in the process of preparing their gardens for the long winter ahead. They pull old vegetables and flowers, set up protection around their perennials, plant cover crops, and do any last-minute maintenance on their garden beds. Most gardeners are probably not thinking about building or establishing brand new beds when winter rolls around. But maybe they should.

For more information on why winter is an excellent time to build garden beds, Outdoor Guide spoke with gardening expert Paris Lalicata, Head of Plant Education and Community at The Sill. Lalicata believes that winter is the perfect time of year for gardeners to get ahead of the multitude of chores that come in the spring.

"I think building garden beds during the winter, especially raised beds, is a good time because it gives you an opportunity to get ahead on prepping for the next growing season so you can focus on planting," she says. Another benefit is that most of the supplies you need for building garden beds are cheaper in the winter, and you won't be battling fellow gardeners for materials. You can also use the late winter time to get your seeds started while you're putting the finishing touches on your beds — that way, your plant starts will be ready for sowing when the weather warms up. Lalicata also recommends "a combination of potting mix or topsoil and organic matter (compost, well-rotted manure, leaf mold, etc.) to fill the beds and add a layer of mulch on the top." This will protect the soil over winter.