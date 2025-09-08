How To Choose Between A Wood And Metal Raised Garden Bed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many gardeners choose raised beds for their outdoor plants since they offer more control over soil composition and water drainage than in-ground gardens do. Raised beds are also easy to cover with covers that create warm, greenhouse-like growing conditions while keeping bugs at bay. Wood is a popular choice for raised beds because it's natural, affordable, and sturdy. It does degrade over time, however. Raised beds with metal walls offer a more durable alternative, but they also have a few drawbacks. In other words, there are several factors to keep in mind when deciding between wood and metal. These include how much maintenance you're willing to do, how long you need the bed to last, and how much money you're comfortable spending. Also consider whether you might move your raised bed in the future, as some types are easier to disassemble and rebuild.

Whether you ultimately choose wood or metal, you'll need to decide if you want to build your raised bed from scratch or use a kit. Though kits tend to cost more, they're a convenient option for gardeners with limited construction skills. On the other hand, opting to DIY your raised bed can help extend the life of repurposed materials that might otherwise end up in landfills. If you're about to haul a metal bed frame to the curb, use its headboard to create a unique raised garden for your plants. Or, repurpose wooden shutters to make stylish garden bed walls. You can even turn old fencing, doors, and dressers into attractive above-ground planter boxes.