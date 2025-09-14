A Must-Try DIY That'll Help Keep Squirrels Away From Your Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of quirky bird feeders and bird feeder accessories on the market to prevent squirrels from rampaging through the bird seed. You can even try to protect your bird feeder from squirrels with the help of a slinky. But it's actually not that difficult to DIY a unique bird feeder with a completely squirrel-proof design. YouTuber Chris Notap went to the trouble of figuring out the smallest opening that a squirrel could fit through using trial and error. The look of his squirrel-proof feeder is positively futuristic with beautiful modern flair. The end result is a platform-style bird feeder with dozens of circular openings that only birds can successfully fit through.

To make this feeder yourself, you will need to source a few supplies. This design has specific dimensions, so there is not too much wiggle room here. At your favorite hardware store, seek out a pipe with a 1 ¾-inch diameter. To hold the bird feeder together, grab a weatherproof silicone glue like GE Advanced Silicone Caulk for Window & Door. You will also need weatherproof wood boards to form the base and roof, clear plastic or custom-cut glass for the bird feeder tray, and four angled aluminum pieces. Specific tools are required for a seamless DIY, including a pipe cutting tool and a squeeze clamp.

Before you can start this project, the pipe needs to be cut into ⅝-inch-long pieces. These circular pieces of pipe are then secured together with silicone, forming neat rows. For his bird feeder, Chris Notap created four sides to form a large rectangular shape. Using rulers and clamps, begin to carefully piece the sides together for your feeder, making sure that everything is even and straight.