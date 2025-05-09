How To Determine The Perfect Size Hole For Your Birdhouse

Birders around the U.S. know that birdhouses are the ideal way to get their favorite birds to stop and stay awhile. Simple methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden include adding bird feeders and birdhouses. Birdhouses come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, but there's one aspect that is perhaps the most important: the size of the entrance hole. The right sized hole can make or break your birdhouse. If it's too small, then the birds will not be able to come inside, rendering the house a useless lawn decoration. But if the hole is too big, you might be creating an unsafe environment for nesting birds. Consider the fact that all manner of predators and invasive birds can get into a birdhouse if the entrance hole is too large! When in doubt about how big or small to make the entrance, go for a hole about 1.25 inches big to allow the most beneficial birds in without inviting the ones you would rather not.

Putting up several birdhouses may seem like a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard, but think carefully about their design. Perches are typically not recommended for the entrance to a birdhouse. Instead of being useful for the birds, they become a useful tool for predators to hold onto to get into the birdhouse. Birdhouse entrances also have an optimal position when hung. Though it could change depending on your location and the location of the birdhouse, the best direction for an entrance hole to face is northeasterly.