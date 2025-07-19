If You Have A Weed Problem In Your Yard, Your Bird Feeder May Be The Culprit

A few tasks can cut back on weeds that are indirectly caused by the bird feeder. If you plan to keep using a seed blend in the feeder to attract more bird varieties to the yard, purchase one offering sterilized or non-germinating seeds. You could also sterilize any birdseed blend yourself by baking it on a cookie sheet at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Some no-mess seed or no-waste blends also won't germinate; look for options that contain hulled sunflower seeds, hulled millet, peanut chunks, or dried fruits. As for single-seed offerings, Nyjer is a small black seed that goldfinches and house finches love. It's too small for some types of feeders, so it's often used in a sock-style feeder. All Nyjer seed is already sterile so there's no chance of it sprouting.

The right place for a bird feeder makes the birds feel safe; consider such a place that's also over an easier-to-clean area, such as a spot above a large paver or other hard surface where stray seed can be easily swept up. A birdseed catcher tray is another option that makes cleanup easier. For example, the FoldTier Universal Wild Birdseed Catcher is a large circular tray that hangs beneath any bird feeder, similar to a hanging plant basket but up to 30 inches wide. Any seed the birds spill or discard end up in that tray instead of on the ground.

Offering several feeders, each with one type of seed or food, is another way to cut back on bird feeder mess. Birds tend to have their favorite snacks, much like people, and will go to the feeder that offers their preferred meal, rather than one with the food they don't like. This option is far less messy since birds (and even squirrels) won't keep digging through a blend to find what they like, discarding other seeds in the process. Another DIY upgrade to keep the bird feeder mess-free is to offer or make a bird block, which is a solid mass containing seeds.