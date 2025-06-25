Protect Your Bird Feeder From Squirrels With The Help Of A Fun Toy

The first step is to hang your bird feeder from a shepherd's hook, a vertical steel bar with a crook on the end. If they get a running start, squirrels can climb these bars and jump onto your bird feeder, but not if you attach a Slinky. It only takes seconds to loop a Slinky over the bar and attach it into place (duct tape works well). The slinky will hang down, extending most of the length of the bar, so that squirrels won't be able to get a grip and climb it. As they try and grab a "rung" of the Slinky, it will bounce and wiggle, keeping the otherwise dextrous critters off balance and convincing them it's not worth the effort. You'll have the best results with the metal version rather than plastic, and it's probably best to buy the real thing and not a knock-off to avoid tangles.

Once you've protected your bird feeder, you'll probably want to keep squirrels out of your garden as well. There are several secrets to humanely banishing squirrels from your garden. You can sprinkle household items like cinnamon and vinegar around the plants to create a squirrel-free garden using kitchen staples. You can also deter them with the decoys of their natural enemies, such as hawks and owls. Another sound, humane method is to put up a chicken wire fence. Paired with Slinkys, you should have a fairly squirrel-proof, bird-friendly garden.