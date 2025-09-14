This Natural Herbicide Might Help Stop Weeds Before They Start, But Only If You Use It Right

While there are some useful common weeds you may want to consider leaving in your yard, in general, most homeowners are on a never-ending quest to vanquish them from their garden for good. It's even better when the weed solution is free of harmful chemicals, which is likely why corn gluten meal is so popular. Not to be confused with cornmeal (a food-grade product used in cooking), corn gluten meal (CGM) is a byproduct of corn processing with an incredibly high protein content that can offer herbicidal uses, and was patented as a weed-killer in 1991.

CGM does have its limitations, however, and in order for it to do its job successfully, you need to get your timing and tact just right. CGM works best as a pre-emergent herbicide, meaning it can literally nip weeds in the bud before they have a chance to develop roots. This means that in order to be effective, CGM needs to be applied in early spring, before weeds have an opportunity to germinate. After applying, the CGM then needs to be watered into the soil within five days of applying, followed by one to two dry days. And when you're finished, don't expect to see results right away; the first attempt may not suppress all the weed seeds, and it may take several applications throughout the season or on a monthly basis before it works well.

You'll also want to be strategic about which types of weeds you try to tackle. CGM is currently labeled for control of several common weeds, including crabgrass, foxtails, and dandelions, among others. Since CGM is a pre-emergent herbicide, use it to target annual weeds as opposed to perennial ones, as annual weeds propagate only through seeds.