How To Find Free Camping At Any Of America's Stunning National Forests

As you begin the process of booking the perfect campsite for your next outdoor overnight adventure, you may be surprised to learn some of the most breathtaking places to camp in the US don't require a reservation – nor do they charge a fee. That is because much of the land within the 154 National Forests in the United States offers free camping options, albeit typically on a first-come, first-served basis. Finding spots to camp for free within US National Forests requires a bit of legwork, such as scouring websites, referencing maps, and checking apps. Such efforts can often result in fee-free overnight stays in some truly incredible locales.

Before you embark on a quest to find free campsites in national forests, it is important to note that these are not developed campsites with full amenities. The free options are for dispersed camping, which is alternately known as primitive or wild camping. It may also be referred to as backcountry camping. Regardless of the moniker, this type of camping involves setting up camp in otherwise undeveloped areas.

Even though they are not developed and offer no amenities, free camping options in national forests are not limited to tent campers. Indeed, many national forests have free camping opportunities for RVers are well. Like tent campers, though, RVers looking to take advantage of free camping in national forests should be prepared for dry camping, which is RV camping with no hookups or amenities. Also known as boondocking, dry camping does require a bit of advanced prep, but can be a big cost-saver. Though most locations offer designated trailside or primitive campsites, some may still need to be reserved in advance, regardless. This is where the research on specific forests comes in clutch.