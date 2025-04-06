Why You Should Reconsider Planting This Stunning Flower In The Spring

If you're seeking showy perennials that will regrow in your garden each year, peonies (Paeonia spp.) are just the ticket. Their balls of rolled-up petals unfurl into huge, graceful flowers that attract butterflies and human admirers. Though these plants are a fine choice for beginning gardeners, they're not foolproof, so it's important to set yourself up for success. If possible, plant your peonies in the fall. The dropping temperatures tell the plants to focus on root development. If you plant peonies in the spring, they'll grow shallower roots and exhaust their energy reserves in the process. Since they'll also be adjusting to unfamiliar soil, they may be too weak to flower. This means you'll have to wait another year or two to enjoy their beautiful blooms.

In general, try to get your peonies in the ground in September or October, several weeks before the ground is likely to freeze. This can protect them from the stresses of freezing and thawing when they're at their most vulnerable. You can plant peonies first thing in the spring, when the soil is below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but they'll probably be slow and shallow growers until the following year. To help them become as strong as possible, plant them in a spot with rich, slightly acidic soil that drains adequately. Also offer them ideally around six hours of direct sunlight each day – the more the better. Provide plenty of air circulation as well, which can help prevent fungal diseases such as botrytis blight. This common peony affliction often shows up as brown leaf spots and wilting shoots during wet springtime weather.

