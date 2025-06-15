Keep Deer Out Of Your Yard With A Simple Fence Upgrade

The key to keeping deer from jumping over your fence is convincing them they can't. To do this, employ a two-prong — or at least a two-layer — approach. The first step is to create a challenging height. Then, add some distance to the leap by placing a secondary barrier inside your primary fence. While this may sound expensive and exhausting, it can be done quickly and inexpensively, though you can customize it to be as elaborate as you please.

In order to add height, you don't need to raise the entire fence. Rather, if you extend the fence posts with wood or metal rods, you can then string rope, line, or wire across the entire length of your fence a few feet higher than the fence itself. While some people use fishing line to create an invisible barrier, for this method, you want the deer to see exactly how high they need to jump to clear the fence. With that in mind, it is also possible to utilize string lights to add height above your fence line, if you'd like a festive barrier.

The next step is to create the inner barrier. This is done by making a very simple inner fence that runs parallel to your primary fence. This inner barrier should be a few feet inside of the primary fence, and can be simply constructed utilizing metal T-posts and rope or synthetic clothes line like Smart & Casual Polypropylene Clothes Line. This, too, should be visible, so the deer will feel unsafe jumping the primary fence for fear of landing on the secondary barrier. If you are wanting a more elegant look, you can use any wooden or metal posts strung with wire, chain, rope, or string lights.

