How To Easily Keep Your Birdbath From Losing Water
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Did you know that adding a birdbath is a great way to attract different types of birds to your yard? Birdbaths don't just provide a source of fresh water for the local birds in your area to drink: They also offer a place for birds to clean and preen, keeping their feathers in tip-top shape for flying. However, when safely cleaning your birdbath, you may have noticed the water is lower than anticipated, or even dried out altogether. There are many reasons your birdbath may be losing water, from evaporation to damage of the basin itself, and finding a solution to restore this water feature starts with identifying the cause.
Some of the most common reasons your birdbath is losing water include evaporation and splashing due to a too-vigorous fountain feature. However, leaks and draining water levels can also be caused by damage to the birdbath, such as a crack in the dish. It's usually easy to find any cracks in your birdbath, since that takes just a quick inspection. But you may need to pay close attention to sun exposure and any additional water features that are a part of your birdbath if damage isn't the cause.
Once you've found the culprit behind your missing water, there are several ways you can keep your birdbath from losing more water. The complexity of the solution can range from something as simple as moving your birdbath to a new location, to full repairs of cracks and chips or replacing it altogether.
Ways to keep your birdbath from losing water
If you've found damage on your birdbath that's causing the water to leak, you'll need to either buy a new birdbath or repair the crack, depending on the damage. There are DIY repair options like Drylok masonry waterproofer, but it's important to remember that not all materials are bird-safe. If you choose to purchase an adhesive or silicone seal for the crack in your birdbath's basin, make sure it's safe not only for exterior use but for use around birds. After all, the last thing you want to do is accidentally hurt your feathered friends while trying to create a safe place for them to splash and clean.
For evaporation and splashing issues, you may need to get a bit more creative in your approach. One of the easiest solutions for this problem is just to move it to a shadier spot. This will keep the water cooler, slowing the rate of evaporation and keeping water in your birdbath for longer. However, be aware that moving your birdbath near trees and shrubbery can lead to more frequent cleanings, to remove debris like twigs and leaves.
Fountains are a great addition to birdbaths, helping it look more appealing to birds. However, if the flow rate is too strong, it can cause the water to splash out of the basin, reducing your water levels. If you believe this is the reason you're having trouble keeping water in your birdbath, try adjusting your fountain for a slower flow rate. The birds may appreciate the mellower fountain as well.