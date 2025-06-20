How To Easily Keep Your Birdbath From Losing Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know that adding a birdbath is a great way to attract different types of birds to your yard? Birdbaths don't just provide a source of fresh water for the local birds in your area to drink: They also offer a place for birds to clean and preen, keeping their feathers in tip-top shape for flying. However, when safely cleaning your birdbath, you may have noticed the water is lower than anticipated, or even dried out altogether. There are many reasons your birdbath may be losing water, from evaporation to damage of the basin itself, and finding a solution to restore this water feature starts with identifying the cause.

Some of the most common reasons your birdbath is losing water include evaporation and splashing due to a too-vigorous fountain feature. However, leaks and draining water levels can also be caused by damage to the birdbath, such as a crack in the dish. It's usually easy to find any cracks in your birdbath, since that takes just a quick inspection. But you may need to pay close attention to sun exposure and any additional water features that are a part of your birdbath if damage isn't the cause.

Once you've found the culprit behind your missing water, there are several ways you can keep your birdbath from losing more water. The complexity of the solution can range from something as simple as moving your birdbath to a new location, to full repairs of cracks and chips or replacing it altogether.

