Repurpose Your Metal Outdoor Chair For An Adorable DIY Birdbath

If you've recently upgraded your patio set, you may be wondering what to do with your old furniture. While your old chairs and tables may not have been the perfect fit for your dream backyard, low-maintenance oasis, it doesn't mean you have to discard them. Instead, there are plenty of ways to get crafty with old patio furniture to create functional yet stylish pieces for your backyard — including this eye-catching but simple birdbath DIY even beginners can recreate.

To repurpose your metal chair into this stunning birdbath, you'll only need two supplies: A sturdy metal chair and a wide, shallow bowl, such as a terracotta saucer. You can elevate the design further if you wish: Adding a fountain or dripper feature is a simple hack that can attract more birds to your yard. From the chair you choose to the dish and optional features that transform it into a birdbath, there are plenty of ways to customize this project for your yard.

This DIY is simple, with no power tools needed, which makes it perfect for the beginner crafter. However, even with how easy this DIY is, it's important to always practice proper safety techniques. While birdbaths make a beautiful addition to your yard that humans and birds alike can enjoy, you should also be prepared for the maintenance that comes along even with a birdbath as simple as this one, such as a regular bird-safe cleaning routine, avoiding certain common cleaning staples.

