Repurpose Your Metal Outdoor Chair For An Adorable DIY Birdbath
If you've recently upgraded your patio set, you may be wondering what to do with your old furniture. While your old chairs and tables may not have been the perfect fit for your dream backyard, low-maintenance oasis, it doesn't mean you have to discard them. Instead, there are plenty of ways to get crafty with old patio furniture to create functional yet stylish pieces for your backyard — including this eye-catching but simple birdbath DIY even beginners can recreate.
To repurpose your metal chair into this stunning birdbath, you'll only need two supplies: A sturdy metal chair and a wide, shallow bowl, such as a terracotta saucer. You can elevate the design further if you wish: Adding a fountain or dripper feature is a simple hack that can attract more birds to your yard. From the chair you choose to the dish and optional features that transform it into a birdbath, there are plenty of ways to customize this project for your yard.
This DIY is simple, with no power tools needed, which makes it perfect for the beginner crafter. However, even with how easy this DIY is, it's important to always practice proper safety techniques. While birdbaths make a beautiful addition to your yard that humans and birds alike can enjoy, you should also be prepared for the maintenance that comes along even with a birdbath as simple as this one, such as a regular bird-safe cleaning routine, avoiding certain common cleaning staples.
Using a saucer dish and old chair to create a birdbath
Before you get started on repurposing your old metal chair into a birdbath, Take the time to clean the chair. This is especially true if it's showing any signs of wear and tear, like rust. Make any minor repairs needed, removing sharp protrusions and stabilizing the legs. After all, the last thing you want is for your DIY birdbath to collapse out from under your feathery visitors. Once your metal chair is in tip-top shape, you can spray paint it with an outdoor metal paint, like Rust-Oleum Stops Rust semi-gloss enamel if you choose. This step is completely optional and adds to your customization possibilities.
With your chair squared away, you can start with fashioning the birdbath itself. Do this by simply placing the saucer you chose onto the seat of the chair. Terracotta works great here because of its weight, adding to the stability of this birdbath. However, you may choose to opt for other options, like glass or plastic. Just make sure the dish you choose is wildlife-safe and heavy enough the birds won't knock it over. Once you're happy with the positioning of your dish, finish this DIY project off by adding fresh water to the saucer, changing it every couple of days.