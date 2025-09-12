How To Choose The Best Type Of Sealer To Use On Your Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Providing a birdbath in your yard is a great way to attract a variety of wildlife, and it's safe to say that most homeowners enjoy watching their feathered friends enjoy a nice soak. However, to keep the water clean and avoid problems like cracks, your birdbath may require regular sealing. Choosing the right type of sealer is the first step in providing safe drinking water for the birds in your backyard.

The sealing process starts with identifying what your birdbath is made from. If yours is made from corrosion-resistant and easy-to-clean materials like aluminum, glass, or copper, then it doesn't need to be sealed. However, porous materials like concrete stone, terra cotta, and cast iron may look great, but they can all benefit from a non-toxic coat of penetrating waterproof sealer. You can use something like Siloxa-Tek 8500, or you can choose an all-natural solution like Hope's 100% Pure Tung Oil, which works great on most types of materials.

By sealing your birdbaths, it helps you avoid problems like algae, rust, cracks, and stains, and it ensures that they hold water longer. Of course, knowing what to look for when buying a birdbath can help you determine the best materials and designs for easy birdbath maintenance. For example, while birds love the texture of concrete baths, they're harder to keep clean and could end up with cracks during freeze-and-thaw cycles. Still, if you like the look of a concrete birdbath in your landscape, using a sealer is a good solution.