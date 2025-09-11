A Stylish DIY Planter Idea That Doubles As An Outdoor Cooler

The first step in repurposing a planter into a side table cooler is to gather the supplies. Of course, the first thing you'll need is the right planter. Not only do you want to consider your own personal style and aesthetic, but also the height of your existing patio furniture and the available space. After all, you don't want to design the perfect cooler just to find it's far too short or tall to use with your existing chairs.

Once you pick the right planter, you'll want to choose a top for your hidden storage. Over on Instagram, @barelyawoodworker recommends a stain-grade wood round. By choosing a round with a diameter similar to that of the top of your planter, you create a usable surface that also works to keep the chill in for ice-cold drinks. With your round piece of wood in hand, choose the handles you like (door pulls for drawers or dressers work well) and attach them to both sides of the round to create a top you can easily lift up. You may want to line the interior with a thick plastic bag for ice and drinks, or find a circular foam cooler that fits inside.

And that's all there is to it for this easy, stylish DIY cooler. If you want to get more creative with your design and showcase your personality, stain the round complement your decor. Or spray paint the exterior of the planter to match your existing patio outdoor furniture. You could even pair this project with DIY slat walls to add privacy to your deck or patio, and then you'll have a peaceful little backyard retreat that's both functional and inviting.