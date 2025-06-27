Try These DIY Slat Walls To Add Privacy To Your Deck Or Patio

If you're doing this DIY project from scratch, you'll need to cut the wood into slabs of the same size, as well as stain and seal them. If you're feeling intimidated by this step, you can skip the saw and have your wooden slats cut to size at the hardware store when you purchase them. Or opt for boards already cut to the size you need, eliminating sawing altogether. The content creator in the video above opts for 1 x 3-inch and 1 x 6-inch slats of the same length, creating an alternating, patterned look. As for staining, this is the time to customize your stylish DIY. Use an outdoor-rated stain like SaverSystems #1 deck premium outdoor stain and sealer.

Advertisement

Once your wood slats are ready, you can get started with the rest of this project: Securing the slats to your patio to create this wall. Using a drill and screws, secure slats in rows to two 1x1 supports screwed into existing vertical posts. With each slat placed, be sure to leave a small space. This adds the privacy and shade you want for your patio while providing some light and visibility, making this DIY slat wall perfect for those with container gardens on grow tables. For deck posts spaced more than five or six feet apart, add a middle vertical support to attach slats to for more stability and to avoid warping.

Repeat this process around the entirety of your patio, or create a single stylish privacy wall facing areas with high foot traffic. If you choose to do this DIY from scratch, make sure to practice proper safety techniques at all times, including wearing the right gear to keep you safe when sawing.

Advertisement