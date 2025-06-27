Try These DIY Slat Walls To Add Privacy To Your Deck Or Patio
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many people, transforming your yard into a dreamy sanctuary involves balancing the need for both privacy and openness. Creating a space where you feel free from wandering eyes can be essential to fully enjoying your backyard, but so is taking advantage of the fresh air. If this sounds like you, then you may find yourself at a loss for how to add not only privacy but shade to your backyard without sacrificing the outdoor features you love. Luckily, with this clever DIY slat wall, you won't have to choose when it comes to your patio.
While there are plenty of ways to spruce up your space, such as using curtains for privacy on your patio, this DIY is permanent and low-maintenance. There's no need to take down, wash, or replace curtains or tend to plants such as with a privacy-centered garden trellis. Instead, with a few slats of wood, stain, hardware, and tools, you can create an outdoor space featuring this simple trick to add privacy to your yard that works for your needs.
Creating DIY privacy slat walls for your patio
@fromhousetohome
☀️HOW I BUILT OUR DECK SLAT WALLS☀️ Follow for more home project inspiration! #deck #slatwall #howto #deckbuild #dreamhomeideas♬ MMMBop 2.0 - Busted & Hanson
If you're doing this DIY project from scratch, you'll need to cut the wood into slabs of the same size, as well as stain and seal them. If you're feeling intimidated by this step, you can skip the saw and have your wooden slats cut to size at the hardware store when you purchase them. Or opt for boards already cut to the size you need, eliminating sawing altogether. The content creator in the video above opts for 1 x 3-inch and 1 x 6-inch slats of the same length, creating an alternating, patterned look. As for staining, this is the time to customize your stylish DIY. Use an outdoor-rated stain like SaverSystems #1 deck premium outdoor stain and sealer.
Once your wood slats are ready, you can get started with the rest of this project: Securing the slats to your patio to create this wall. Using a drill and screws, secure slats in rows to two 1x1 supports screwed into existing vertical posts. With each slat placed, be sure to leave a small space. This adds the privacy and shade you want for your patio while providing some light and visibility, making this DIY slat wall perfect for those with container gardens on grow tables. For deck posts spaced more than five or six feet apart, add a middle vertical support to attach slats to for more stability and to avoid warping.
Repeat this process around the entirety of your patio, or create a single stylish privacy wall facing areas with high foot traffic. If you choose to do this DIY from scratch, make sure to practice proper safety techniques at all times, including wearing the right gear to keep you safe when sawing.