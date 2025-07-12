Add Style To Your Ordinary Planters By Repurposing Old Marbles
Choosing the perfect plant for your home is only part of the fun. With a new plant comes a new planter, which provides a chance to decorate your space and express your personality. However, when you start looking at highly decorative planters with stylish designs and eye-catching elements, the price tag can be a bit hefty. Thankfully, with this DIY that's equal parts budget-friendly and style savvy, you can repurpose common household staples into easy garden décor that are cute and functional.
This DIY project revolves around using marbles and an empty can or tub to create a planter that works as a statement piece in your yard, garden, or porch. Much like this Dollar Tree planter upgrade with DIY appliqués, you'll need a glue gun on hand to recreate this project yourself. Then, the only other materials you'll need are a lot of marbles, spray paint in your preferred color, a strong adhesive, and a few empty cans or ice cream tubs. You can make as many as want, if you have access to enough marbles.
Don't lose your marbles, use a hot glue gun
Before you get started recreating this stylish marble planter, you need to think about drainage. If you're adding plants directly into this DIY planter, drill or puncture holes in the bottom of the can or cup before getting started. You can skip drainage holes, but it can make your plant less forgiving of overwatering, since the soil will remain soggy and waterlogged. Your other option is leaving the can as is and instead planting your choice of plant into another, smaller pot with drainage holes that fits this DIY planter.
Now the fun begins. Start by attaching the marbles one by one to the outside of your can, a process similar to this eye-catching DIY for a stunning mosaic planter. The most efficient way is glueing rows to the top, but you can create patterns or use sized marbles for texture and depth. Then, once you've covered the can in marbles, go back in, adding more adhesive in between each marble like grout to keep them secure.
Marbles alone are fun, but paint provides an additional way to customize this DIY planter to your taste. Using spray paint, paint the entire planter as you wish. Using one color gives it a classic, seamless look, while combining colors can be interesting. Make sure that you're completing this part of the project in a well-ventilated area. Once it's dry, you're free to get planting with your new repurposed marble planter.