Add Style To Your Ordinary Planters By Repurposing Old Marbles

Before you get started recreating this stylish marble planter, you need to think about drainage. If you're adding plants directly into this DIY planter, drill or puncture holes in the bottom of the can or cup before getting started. You can skip drainage holes, but it can make your plant less forgiving of overwatering, since the soil will remain soggy and waterlogged. Your other option is leaving the can as is and instead planting your choice of plant into another, smaller pot with drainage holes that fits this DIY planter.

Now the fun begins. Start by attaching the marbles one by one to the outside of your can, a process similar to this eye-catching DIY for a stunning mosaic planter. The most efficient way is glueing rows to the top, but you can create patterns or use sized marbles for texture and depth. Then, once you've covered the can in marbles, go back in, adding more adhesive in between each marble like grout to keep them secure.

Marbles alone are fun, but paint provides an additional way to customize this DIY planter to your taste. Using spray paint, paint the entire planter as you wish. Using one color gives it a classic, seamless look, while combining colors can be interesting. Make sure that you're completing this part of the project in a well-ventilated area. Once it's dry, you're free to get planting with your new repurposed marble planter.