Hummingbirds Are Absolutely Obsessed With This Bright Purple Ground Cover

Watching hummingbirds zip around your garden is a real treat, and there are many ways you can encourage them to visit. You could DIY a hummingbird feeder out of a candy dish or fill your garden with their favorite flowers. One hummingbird-friendly plant you may have overlooked is the hairy wild petunia (Ruellia humilis), a low-lying native perennial. During late spring to early fall, it blooms in lovely shades of light blue or purple. These flowers are attractive to butterflies and bees as well as hummingbirds. If you can't find Ruellia humilis, look for its close relative Ruellia caroliniensis, the Carolina wild petunia.

The hairy wild petunia is also called the fringeleaf wild petunia and the prairie petunia. As you might have guessed from the name, this flower prefers open fields and prairies and is found in central to eastern U.S. The Carolina wild petunia is native to the east coast. Both have similar growing preferences, so the one you choose should be based on where you live. However, you should avoid the Mexican wild petunia (Ruellia simplex), which is native to Central and South America and can become invasive in the U.S.