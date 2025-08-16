DIY An Adorable Hummingbird Feeder By Repurposing An Old Candy Dish

Half of the fun of visiting a thrift store is imagining what you might do with some of the fabulous finds you discover on the store's shelves. The same could be said when digging through some cupboards you haven't gone through in a while at home. In either case, candy dishes are exactly the type of find that might look gorgeous, but they just don't get used very often ... until now. A tabletop candy dish divided into separate areas can be easily transformed into a one-of-a-kind feeder to DIY the perfect hummingbird haven in your yard.

If you find several while thrifting, opt for a candy dish or divided serving tray that has red, orange, yellow, or pink elements, as these colors in your garden will attract hummingbirds. A hummingbird has enhanced vision compared to a human, and it's able to detect ultraviolet rays, too. Certain hues with elements of red in them might be intensified in a hummingbird's sight, which is a handy trait since many of the flowers that naturally contain nectar are in the same colors.

Transforming the candy dish into a hummingbird feeder that dispenses sweets of another kind — nectar — only requires a few other inexpensive supplies. A small patio table or similar surface is also needed to set the dish upon, as it's designed for tabletop use.