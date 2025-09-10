The Nectar-Rich Blooming Tree That'll Fill Your Yard With Hummingbirds
Adding saucer-shaped hummingbird feeders to your yard can be a great way to attract more of these vibrantly colored birds. However, making homemade nectar is often a time-consuming process — not to mention the upkeep and cleaning that comes with feeders. If you want to see more hummingbirds with less hassle, then you may be interested in a more natural solution, such as providing them with some of their favorite plants.
The Ohio buckeye (Aesculus glabra) is a popular flowering tree for hummingbirds. Although its flowers lean more toward chartreuse than red, the color that these birds most love, it still remains a solid source of nectar. Hummingbirds aren't the only species to flock to this tree either, as Ohio buckeyes can attract a variety of other birds, from warblers to gnatcatchers.
Before adding any new plant to your yard, it's important to make sure it's compatible with your region, including the climate and soil. You'll also want to make sure that the plant is non-invasive and safe. After all, if you've chosen the Ohio buckeye for the sake of attracting more hummingbirds, the last thing you want to do is harm their ecosystem.
How to grow Ohio buckeyes in your yard
While you may be able to find Ohio buckeye saplings at your local nursery, you can also grow them from seed. This tree does grow slowly, but it's possible to see blooms occur from three years after planting. First, however, you want to make sure you're giving your Ohio buckeye the conditions it needs to grow and thrive, whether you're starting it from a seed or not.
Ohio buckeyes are native to the United States, and they grow in hardiness zones 3 through 7.You can grow them in partial shade or full sun, although, because they're prone to conditions like leaf scorch or powdery mildew, you may opt to stick to partial shade. Leaf scorch especially can pop up during droughts, so make sure to give your Ohio buckeye the right amount of water. As far as soil goes, these trees do best in nutrient-rich, well-draining soil.
One of the most important things to know before adding Ohio buckeyes to your yard is that all parts of this tree are poisonous. This toxicity can affect not only humans but animals as well. As a result, if you have small children, livestock, or pets, you may want to choose a different approach for attracting hummingbirds — such as creating a DIY hanging perch.