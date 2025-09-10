The Nectar-Rich Blooming Tree That'll Fill Your Yard With Hummingbirds

Adding saucer-shaped hummingbird feeders to your yard can be a great way to attract more of these vibrantly colored birds. However, making homemade nectar is often a time-consuming process — not to mention the upkeep and cleaning that comes with feeders. If you want to see more hummingbirds with less hassle, then you may be interested in a more natural solution, such as providing them with some of their favorite plants.

The Ohio buckeye (Aesculus glabra) is a popular flowering tree for hummingbirds. Although its flowers lean more toward chartreuse than red, the color that these birds most love, it still remains a solid source of nectar. Hummingbirds aren't the only species to flock to this tree either, as Ohio buckeyes can attract a variety of other birds, from warblers to gnatcatchers.

Before adding any new plant to your yard, it's important to make sure it's compatible with your region, including the climate and soil. You'll also want to make sure that the plant is non-invasive and safe. After all, if you've chosen the Ohio buckeye for the sake of attracting more hummingbirds, the last thing you want to do is harm their ecosystem.