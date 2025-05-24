Why You Should Consider Using A Saucer-Shaped Hummingbird Feeder

One of the most notable benefits of saucer-shaped hummingbird feeders is that they're easy to clean. Not only are many brands dishwashers safe, but with less nooks and crannies than other feeders, hand washing is also a breeze. Saucer-shaped feeders also have the added advantage of being resistant to bees and wasps. This is due to the shape of the feeder itself, as well as the ports. While hummingbirds have tongues long enough to reach the nectar through recessed ports or shallow reservoirs, insects cannot. As a result, you'll be able to save more nectar for your hummingbirds.

Saucer-shaped feeders also tend to leak less than other styles. When sugar water leaks, it can attract insects like ants or bees and wasps. Although having these insects around isn't necessarily dangerous for your hummingbirds, it can discourage them from visiting the feeders. This is especially true for ants, who are often small enough to clog the ports of your feeder and prevent hummingbirds from reaching the nectar inside. You can also use peppermint oil around your feeders to help deter insects further.

Bugs aside, having leak-resistant feeders can also save you time, as you won't need to refill or clean your hummingbird feeders as often. However, even without any sticky, sugary messes, it's important to regularly clean your feeder and replace any spoiled nectar to keep healthy, happy hummingbirds.

