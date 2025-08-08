DIY A Hanging Perch For Hummingbirds With These Craft Room Staples

To make your own hummingbird swing, start with a macramé hoop. If you purchased one with a built-in crossbar, skip this next step. If you didn't, you'll need to use the wire to create a perch in the middle of the hoop. Measure out the amount of wire needed to reach from one side of the hoop to the other. When you're satisfied with the size of your wire, twist each end tightly onto the hoop to create a sturdy horizontal bar. Hummingbirds are light, but you still want them to have a sturdy, taut crossbar to sit on.

Next, start wrapping the twine around the twine around the hoop. Leave a short amount sticking out from the beginning point to make knotting at the end easier. You want the jute tightly wound to avoid any loose areas where a hummingbird's fragile feet can get caught. For this same reason, you should also avoid adding any twine to the horizontal bar. When you reach the end of your hoop, secure the twine in place using a knot. If you're following the video above, using clips can make this step easier.

When you're finished, you can hang it from man-made structures in your yard or from a branch. This versatility makes it easy to place it near saucer-shaped feeders set around your garden, providing a multi-use spot for hummingbirds to eat and rest. In fact, the perfect place for a hummingbird swing is near feeders, giving hummingbirds a place to safely wait for an open port on your feeder, which is helpful if you're fortunate to have multiple hungry visitors at once.