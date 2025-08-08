DIY A Hanging Perch For Hummingbirds With These Craft Room Staples
Did you know that hummingbirds have to eat every 10 to 15 minutes? Voracious eaters, these little birds can visit up to 2,000 flowers every day. On top of this, they still make time to catch a variety of insects. Even when you're as small as the hummingbird, all this airtime adds up, and hummingbirds need to rest occasionally to restore their energy and preen their feathers to keep them in tip-top shape. However, the ground isn't a safe place for small birds that can't run or hop to rest because of predators. So it's a good idea to add a hanging hummingbird swing for your yard. The good news is you can make an inexpensive version with craft staples you likely already have on hand, and transform your yard into a hummingbird haven.
To create this easy DIY hummingbird swing, you'll only need two materials: A macramé hoop with a bar and jute twine. If you can't find a macramé hoop that includes a center bar, you can make your own with the use of wire and a plain hoop. While this is a beginner-friendly project, always make sure to practice proper DIY safety techniques.
How to make a hummingbird swing
To make your own hummingbird swing, start with a macramé hoop. If you purchased one with a built-in crossbar, skip this next step. If you didn't, you'll need to use the wire to create a perch in the middle of the hoop. Measure out the amount of wire needed to reach from one side of the hoop to the other. When you're satisfied with the size of your wire, twist each end tightly onto the hoop to create a sturdy horizontal bar. Hummingbirds are light, but you still want them to have a sturdy, taut crossbar to sit on.
Next, start wrapping the twine around the twine around the hoop. Leave a short amount sticking out from the beginning point to make knotting at the end easier. You want the jute tightly wound to avoid any loose areas where a hummingbird's fragile feet can get caught. For this same reason, you should also avoid adding any twine to the horizontal bar. When you reach the end of your hoop, secure the twine in place using a knot. If you're following the video above, using clips can make this step easier.
When you're finished, you can hang it from man-made structures in your yard or from a branch. This versatility makes it easy to place it near saucer-shaped feeders set around your garden, providing a multi-use spot for hummingbirds to eat and rest. In fact, the perfect place for a hummingbird swing is near feeders, giving hummingbirds a place to safely wait for an open port on your feeder, which is helpful if you're fortunate to have multiple hungry visitors at once.