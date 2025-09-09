How To DIY Beautiful One-Of-A-Kind Plant Stakes With Stained Glass

To take on this project, you're going to need foiled stained glass pieces, a trusty rod (metal barbecue skewers work well), some copper foil, flux, solder, and pins. The number of glass pieces you'll need will vary depending on your design — for example, the butterfly shown uses four pieces, but you could create a sun, mushroom, flower, or any other shape you like. First, cut off the blunt end of your skewer and give it a little bend for style. Then, measure how much of that skewer you need to foil, wrap it up tight, and burnish it until it's smooth and snug.

Now, brush some flux on the stained glass piece or pieces you're soldering and the end of the skewer you just foiled. Arrange the glass on the stake and start soldering; you can secure the stake and glass to a wooden work table for additional support and steadiness if needed. Once one side is done, flip it over to add more flux and solder the other side.

Layer on that solder until the stake is rock-solid attached. Finish it off with some hobby came and curled wire for the butterfly antennae, and then your stained glass garden stake is ready to poke proudly in your planter or garden bed. Stylish, sturdy, and totally you.