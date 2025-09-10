DIY A Unique Birdbath By Repurposing Plastic Nursery Pots

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A birdbath can be a beautiful and welcome addition to any backyard. It can provide a decorative element and offer a cool retreat for your feathered friends when it's hot or dry outside. Making one can be a fun DIY project that gets your creative juices flowing and gives new life to items you may already have on hand.

You'll need just two to four plastic flower pots (depending on their size and how tall you'd like your birdbath to be) and one plastic saucer. Either reuse nursery pots you already have or pick up a few budget-friendly planters. You'll be stacking the pots to form the base of your birdbath, using one saucer as the basin of your new water feature. Shallow depth is something to look for when building a birdbath. If you have a bunch of empty pots on hand, you may want to experiment with various configurations to see which setup is sturdiest.

You may want to think twice before putting your birdbath in direct sunlight. Choose a lightly shaded location to help keep its water cool, inhibit algae growth, and slow water evaporation. A few flat stones in the basin can give smaller birds and pollinators a safer drinking spot. These thoughtful touches can attract more beautiful wildlife to your backyard. Adding elements like a birdhouse or feeders filled with birdseed nearby can create a lively, inviting habitat that attracts a wider variety of birds.