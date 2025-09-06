How To Turn Your Lawn Mower Into A Leaf Mulcher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have trees in your yard, eventually you will also have leaves on the ground. While having a layer of leaves blanket your lawn can sometimes seem like a nuisance, you can easily transform leaves into fuel for your garden. This process can be made simple by turning your lawn mower into a leaf mulcher. This allows you to create what is considered among the best mulch for your garden and lawn. With just a little time, a few basic tools, and a couple of minor modifications, your lawn mower will be an efficient leaf mulcher.

Using your mower to turn leaves into mulch is commonly referred to as mulch mowing. In the simplest terms, this process just involves chopping the leaves into smaller pieces so they decompose more quickly to provide a nutritious boost to your yard. For lawn use, you can just leave the leaf fragments where they fall as you mow over them, assuming the layer isn't excessively thick. If you are going to be composting or adding them to gardens and beds, you will need to bag them once they've been mulched.

Many modern mowers come with mulching capabilities. In that case, all you have to do is set the height and insert or engage the mulching plug, and you're ready to go. If your mower does not have mulching capabilities, you still have a couple of options. One, you can simply mow over the leaves. This will indeed chop the leaves into smaller pieces, albeit not as small as an actual mulching mower. The second option is to convert your standard mower into a leaf mulcher.